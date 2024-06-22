Many farmers across the country are indicating that maize crops have been particularly slow in pushing forward this year.

A case in point, is the fact that young seedlings have found it difficult to break through the plastic films, and even those crops that have emerged are a very pale yellow colour.

It is thought this is a direct result of the low temperatures that have been a feature of the Irish weather over recent weeks.

The unseasonably cold conditions followed on from what were quite late planting dates for many forage maize crops in 2024.

All of this now poses the question – will maize crops have the opportunity to reach full maturity this year?

The starch content of maize silages is directly determined by the number of mature cobs produced per plant.

The other issue coming into play is the harvest date, which maize growers can now target. A poor start to crop development may well push harvest dates back into the latter part of the autumn.

This brings with it the distinct possibility of poorer ground conditions and precarious sowing dates for tillage farmers wishing to get subsequent winter cereals into the ground.

Maize crops

Heat units are the driving force for all maize crops. So, the prospect of significantly higher temperatures impacting across Ireland over the coming days will be welcome news for growers.

It has been estimated that Ireland’s maize acreage has almost doubled, year-on-year. Maize has a lot to offer both Ireland’s tillage and livestock sectors.

Up to 5,000g of slurry can be applied per acre to land dedicated for maize production. Chemical nitrogen (N) can be added, if required, in line with all relevant nitrates regulations.

However, once a crop has been planted, it’s a case of closing the gate and not coming back until harvest time, for the most part.

Maize crops grown in coastal some areas are subject to Eye Spot infections. This is quite easily controlled with a relevant fungicide, once crops have reached knee height.

Copper and manganese deficiencies can be an issue within maize crops growing in some locations. However, the foliar-based products required to correct this situation are relatively cheap.

Last winter saw many livestock farmers, almost, running out of silage. Forage maize is regarded by a growing number of farmers as an extremely versatile and effective way of replenishing these stocks.

But, progress to this end will be critically dependent on the weather over the coming weeks.