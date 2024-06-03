Belgium based dairy farmer, Stéphane Godfriaux highlighted the long-term effects of wet weather this year and unfair prices that he said is an issue being “felt all over Europe”.

Godfriaux has been farming since 1976, when he took over 38ha of land in Dion, Belgium from his father-in-law and began cultivating 45ha of land belonging to his father.

The farm is home to 115 cattle, among which there are 50 dairy cows, including Holstein, Normande, and Jerseys.

On one farm, the family cultivates maize and legumes, along with other temporary crops, while on the other farm, they also grow beetroot, cereals, peas, flax and cash crops.

Throughout his many years farming, Godfriaux said he has “never been so late” sowing crops due to flooding on his land.

“The conditions are not compliant with the ground structure because our pastures are too humid,” Godfriaux said.

He added that his cattle are still housed due to flooding and that about 90% of his cattle’s feed is produced on the farm, meaning that output will now be affected.

“The consequences of the weather is that there will be reduced output, damage to soil structure which is an issue for reconstitution, reduced output from cattle, along with possible health issues,” Godfriaux said.

With the help of his wife, Carine, and four children, Godfriaux said that the family tries to focus on sustainability.

His youngest son, Matteo, focuses on diversification on-farm, and has began growing potatoes, strawberries, and tomatoes. Godfriaux’ son, Matteo and grandson

However he said that with a low base price, at around 40c/L, a lot of people currently milking “do not see a future in the industry”.

He said that while the milk price is rising, costs of equipment are also increasing.

For example, Godfriaux said he purchased a tractor in May 2022 at the time of the Brussels fair. The same tractor cost him 25% more in December 2023.

“We’re not asking for more support. All we are really asking for is a fair price for produce,” Godfriaux said.

Godfriaux has been a member of the cooperative, Fairebel, since it began in 2009 to support the Belgian dairy sector.

In 2020, the co-op opened access to producers from the meat and fruit sectors, to add value to all products of its farmers with a fair price structure by selling to supermarkets under a private label.

The label guarantees a fair remuneration for all involved in the food chain. More detail about the co-op can be heard from the video below with representative, Laduron Xavier.

Gofriaux said that promoting the image of Fairebel is a “crucial” part of his job as a farmer.

“By explaining the work of Fairebel, we are also explaining the importance of our job,” Godfriaux said.

“With the low prices we get, you can wonder how we are still here milking our cows, but I am really happy every day to work with animals,” Godfriaux said.

He added that working in the agriculture sector can be “more difficult for other farmers”.

He said that in his area, there are a total of six dairy farms left, and added that while he is “lucky” to have children interested in continuing the farm, it is not always the case for farmers.

“Only 5% of farmers are less than 35-years-old, so there is a big challenge with continuity,” Godfriaux said. Godfriaux pictured with his granddaughter

“It is impossible to change the situation, due to the cost of lands in Belgium and on top of that, all of the state issues in terms of being acknowledged and recognised, so people do not want to work in this sector,” Godfriaux said.

He added that the problems are not limited to Belgium and said that he “supports” the EU farming protests calling for a “fair price”.