There needs to be “more emphasis” on food production and farmers must also get the recognition and respect for the “important work” they are doing, the Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue, said in Brussels today (Tuesday, January23)

Minister McConalogue is taking part today in the first meeting of the EU Agriculture and Fisheries Council of 2024 where the main talking points will include a discussion on the “Strategic Dialogue on the Future of Agriculture in Europe” which will be launched on Wednesday (January 25). Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue

Source: European Union

Other key issues on the agenda include forest monitoring, the habitats directive, fertiliser and water resilience.

According to Minister McConalogue there has been lots of policy development over the last number of years and it now really important that farmers throughout the EU are given the “time and space” to get on with the job of food production.

Speaking in Brussels he said: “It’s becoming more challenging in many parts of the world to produce food so it’s really important within the EU that we make every effort to actually maximize our capacity to do that and of course do that in a way where it’s very sustainable and where we’re reducing the emissions footprint of how that food is produced as well.

“That’s what farmers are doing certainly in Ireland fantastic work is going on and right across Europe really good work is going”.

The minister said that in relation to discussions concerning the future of agriculture in Europe – specifically around the “strategic dialogue” it is time to focus on farming – on how farms operate and on “European food security”.

Minister McConalogue believes that the role of farmers is “constantly up for discussion” and often they come in for criticism, but in Brussels today he said that instead the debate should be around the recognising and respecting the “massively important work that farmers are doing”.

He said it is time to “turn the dial” on this and put it much more to the forefront.

The first meeting of the EU Agriculture and Fisheries Council this year takes place against the backdrop of protests by farmers across Europe, in France, Germany, Poland and Romania.

Minister McConalogue said discussions on the strategic dialogue must “provide reassurance” to farmers.

“Today’s council meeting is really important because it allows all of the agriculture ministers to come forward and put a key framework in terms of what we feel the priorities need to be and it’s important then that it is coherent with regard to food production.

“But also very importantly respects and puts farmers front and center in relation to that and I think if we can do that it will have a real positive impact,” Minister McConalogue added.

Meanwhile the Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine also highlighted the importance of the European Union as a key export market for Irish beef. Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue

Minister McConalogue said Ireland exports 90% of its beef production and said access to worldwide markets is crucially important.

He also said that Ireland welcomed the opportunity to “rebuild” trade with China following resumption of access for Irish beef exports.