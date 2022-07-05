General secretary of the Irish Cattle and Sheep Farmers’ Association Eddie Punch

This week’s episode of Farmland, discusses plans to establish a new group for young dairy farmers, and hear from one farm organisation on its reaction to the upcoming Agri Climate Rural Environment Scheme (ACRES).

The programme, which is now available on the Agriland platform or by clicking the YouTube link above, hosts general secretary of the Irish Cattle and Sheep Farmers’ Association (ICSA) Eddie Punch, who expresses the association’s disappointment at the capacity and payment rates that will be offered under ACRES.

He explains that the ICSA feels the scheme falls short of what is needed, as farmers are asked to achieve more environmental goals in a time of rising input costs and high inflation.

Punch tells Agriland editor, Stella Meehan there is concern around access to the ACRES general category, which has an estimated capacity of just 30,000.

Discussing the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) reform overall, Punch states that there seems to be a disconnect between the policymakers and those on the ground. He urges politicians to focus on balancing achieving environmental goals with looking after farmers.

Advertisement

Also on Farmland

Later in the programme, Ronan O’Connor, area development officer with the Irish Creamery Milk Suppliers’ Association (ICMSA), discusses the issues that young dairy farmers and new entrants are facing.

He speaks about the work he is doing to expand a specific, young farmer group within the ICMSA, that can listen to the concerns of this cohort and inform them on farm policy.

Explaining that the group has already taken off in south Tipperary, O’Connor outlines the goals of this group as he details his plans to expand into other counties.

The latest episode and podcast of Farmland is now available on the Agriland platform. All episodes can be streamed via the award-winning digital platform, agriland.ie, and links will also be available across Agriland social media platforms.

All episodes of Farmland can be viewed by clicking here.