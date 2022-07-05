The round baler is fast becoming the primary home for tractor implement management systems (TIM) with Massey Ferguson becoming the latest company to equip its machines with the technology.

The new TIM specification provides high levels of automation, including stopping the tractor. Other new features across the range include automatic greasing and an entry-level touchscreen control terminal.

Baler is now the boss

Automation of the baler comes in two steps, the first is known as the ‘Exclusive’ specification. This is available for all MF RB Xtra Solo balers and utilises the tractor’s load-sensing hydraulics to automate repetitive tasks.

The idea is that by combining a number of baler operations, it reduces the amount of repetitive tasks drivers need to carry out, thus increasing productivity.

At this primary level, the Exclusive specification automates several functions, including raising the pick-up when reversing and during bale weighing, opening and closing the tailgate after tying, knife selection and inserting knives during tying to clear debris.

It also includes bale moisture sensing and bale weighing, as well as automatically leaving the last bale layer uncut (when knives are engaged) for a flatter outer surface.

This alone marks a clear lead over other manufacturers who have still to consider the advantages of measuring crop yield through weighing bales and recording moisture level.

The next step from Massey Ferguson

The TIM package allows the baler and tractor to communicate through the ISOBUS connection to automate a range of operations and features. Massey Ferguson has taken a big step forward with its latest baler developments

With this option the TIM software takes control of all the same functions and offers the same features as the load-sensing Exclusive package, but it also includes automatically stopping the tractor for tying.

By relieving operators of these repetitive tasks, the company claims that driver fatigue is greatly reduced, helping to increase overall productivity.

Dedicated baler terminal

Massey Ferguson is also introducing a new baler terminal for use with tractors without ISOBUS connectivity, allowing older models to utilise some of the features of the latest balers.

The MF BaleControl provides a straightforward display via a modern 5″ touchscreen. This replaces the E-Link controller but provides more functions.

It also includes many of the features available from the higher specification E-Link Pro controller.

All terminals, including the ISOBUS unit, now have a new terminal display. This screen is said to be clearer and shows a graphic of the baler, enabling operators to easily navigate menus, as well as providing touchscreen control of various functions.

For ISOBUS compatible terminals it also offers Task Controller capability.

End tip for safer baling

The MF RB Protec baler wrapper combinations have been redesigned to offer greater strength, performance and safety.

It also provides better bale handling on slopes, tipping bales onto their ends, to help protect the film and stop them rolling off down slopes.

After leaving the turntable, bales are guided into position by two control bobbins, before being held in place by a plate at the rear. This then tips them onto their ends during discharge.