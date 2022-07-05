There is a massive decrease seen when increasing the age at first calving to 36 months rather than 24 months, with an increase in greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions also seen.

This is according to Teagasc’s Mark McGee who spoke about the consequences of not meeting performance targets on beef farms.

Speaking at the Teagasc Beef2022 open day on performance targets for resilient beef production, Mark said: “We are looking at the percentage change in profitability expressed as a net margin per head and on the percentage change in GHG emissions produced per kilogram of liveweight when selling animals live or per kilogram carcass weight when bringing animals to finish.

“To illustrate this, we focused on the systems spoken about at the first stand, which include:

Suckler-to-weanling enterprise;

Suckler weanling-to-beef enterprise;

Dairy calf-to-beef enterprise.

“In terms of the suckler calf to weanling system, the key performance indicators (KPIs) we looked at were increasing the age at first calving from 24 months up to 36 months.

“We looked at reducing calving rate, going from 96% down to 91% and increasing calf mortality from 4.1% up to 8.6%.

“Along with reducing the grazing season by a month, by turning out cattle on April 1 rather than March 1.

“What we can see here in all cases is where we don’t meet our KPIs, we get a reduction in profitability and we get an increase in GHG emissions.

“And this is most apparent when increasing the age at first calving where we had a massive decrease in income per head.

“Again reflecting the cost of carrying an unproductive animal for another year.

“So this goes back to the point where animals need to be in productive mode throughout their life.”

Mark’s take home message was to know your targets, monitor them, and that an increase in performance would reflect an increase in profitability and a decrease in the carbon footprint of the farm.