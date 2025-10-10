Watch: AXA National Dairy Show 2025 underway in Cork

The 2025 AXA National Dairy Show is underway today (Friday, October 10) at the Green Glens Arena in Millstreet, Co. Cork.

The two-day event has kicked off with young handlers exhibiting Holstein and Jersey calves in the arena.

The judge for the YMA (Young Members Association) Showmanship League 2025 is Andrea Rafferty from Co. Monaghan.

The YMA is the is the youth section of the Irish Holstein Friesian Association (IHFA) for all people up to and including the age of 26.

Agriland Media is the official media partner for the event, and you can follow all the action on our YouTube channel, website, app and social media channels.

AXA National Dairy Show

A highlight on the annual showing calendar, the AXA National Dairy Show attracts some of the country's top dairy cows to compete for the Supreme Champion title which will be awarded tomorrow afternoon.

This year's cattle judge is Cord Hormann from Germany who owns the renowned Wilcor Herd.

The herd is internationally recognised for its focus on breeding and marketing elite genetics from type families worldwide.

Cord also has vast experience in the showring and was named the supreme champion at the German National Show in 2023.

In 2024, the title was claimed for the second year running by Eedy Doorman Fame VG89 from the Eedy Holstein herd in Co. Cork.

This year, there are over 200 entries across 22 cattle classes, including handling; heifers of various ages; heifers in milk; and cows in milk across various age classes.

Trade exhibition

The event also hosts Ireland’s largest specialised dairy trade exhibition.

There are 160 trade stands including artificial insemination (AI); animal health; breeding; dairy agricultural technology; milking equipment; robotics; machinery; finance; nutrition; soil and land management, and more.

There will be a range of machinery and farm technology on show, including a crew cab display.

Visitors will also have a chance to visit the Rispoval Calf Village which is making a return to the AXA National Dairy Show following its debut last year.

The village, sponsored by animal health company Zoetis, will offer a comprehensive showcase of calf care, expert advice and youngstock solutions.

Awards

The AXA National Dairy Innovation Awards will take place this evening.

The awards recognise a new product or service which has been launched in the past 12 months and that has revolutionised some aspect of dairy farming.

Along with an overall winner, there are awards in individual categories, including technology; science; engineering; sustainability, and best start-up.

All trade stand exhibitors at the National Dairy Show were eligible to enter the competition.

The AXA National Dairy Show 2025 will be open to the public from 2:00p.m to 9:30p.m on Friday (October 11) and from 9:30a.m to 5:30p.m on Saturday (October 12).