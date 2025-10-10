Bord na Móna reports operating profit of €31.9m

The semi state company, Bord na Móna, which now trades as BnM, has reported an operating profit of €31.9 million for the full year to April 2025.

A total of €14 million in dividends were paid by Bord na Móna - 95% of which went to the Irish government during the year.

According to BnM during the 12 months under review it restored 2,778 hectares of former peatlands, which it said represents "one of the largest rehabilitation programmes of its kind in Europe".

"These restored areas now serve as carbon sinks, biodiversity habitats, and community assets.

"They are central to our vision of responsible land stewardship and long-term sustainability," Tom Donnellan, BnM's chief executive said.

Bord na Móna, which recently changed its trading name to BnM, also highlighted that it has helped employees who previously worked in peatland operations to "pursue independent business ventures" through its New Beginnings: Start Your Own Business Programme.

"Since it commenced in 2023, 20 new businesses have been formed by former employees, resulting in the creation of 35 new jobs across the Midlands," it stated in its annual report for 2025.

BnM also detailed that it invested €111 million in renewable projects over the course of its latest financial year and operations got underway in Derrinlough Wind Farm, Cloncreen Battery project and Timahoe North Solar Farm.

The semi-state company said that it has built a clean energy portfolio of "approximately 1GW" which positions BnM as the number one generator of renewable electricity in the state.

"Over the next two to three years, between 15 and 20 projects representing nearly 3GW of new capacity will progress through the planning system.

"Our overall pipeline now includes approximately 5GW ofrenewable energy projects in development, spanning onshorewind, solar, and battery storage, as well as longer-termopportunities in offshore wind.

"This pipeline is underpinned by our investment in enabling infrastructure, with more than €50 million invested in grid development over the past five years to support delivery at scale," BnM stated.

The semi-state company also said in its latest annual report that it has reported a 38% decrease in its Green House Gas (GHG) emissions year-on-year, an increase of 9% renewable energy generation versus the year previous, and has hit a peatlands rehabilitation milestone of 20,000 hectares.