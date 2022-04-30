Farmers and other outdoor workers are being reminded to be ‘Sun Smart’ as we approach the warmer months and the country starts to heat up.

The Health Service Executive’s (HSE’s) National Cancer Control Programme (NCCP), Healthy Ireland and the Construction Industry Federation (CIF), have teamed up to urge outdoor workers to be aware of the invisible hazard of the sun’s ultraviolet (UV) rays.

They are encouraging people to follow the five ‘Sun Smart’ steps which include: Wearing clothing that covers the skin; wearing sunscreen on exposed areas; putting on a hat and sunglasses before going outside and seeking shade, particularly if outside between 11:00a.m and 3:00p.m.

Skin cancer is the most common form of cancer in Ireland with almost 13,000 cases diagnosed each year. And, the number of people being diagnosed annually is rising rapidly, according to the NCCP.

Those who work outdoors such as farmers, landscapers, construction workers and postal workers are exposed to 2-3 times more UV radiation from the sun than people who work inside, making them significantly more at risk.

“Outdoor workers need to protect themselves, and employers should be aware of their responsibility to protect their employees,” said Dr. Triona McCarthy of the NCCP.

“Tips for employers and workers need to be practical, since we can’t eliminate sun exposure. The ‘Sun Smart’ campaign is working with outdoor worker organisations to raise awareness of how to protect them from UV radiation from the sun in the workplace.”

As part of the ‘Sun Smart’ campaign, a list of five S’s (see photo below) is being promoted to remind employees how to reduce their risk of skin cancers. Source: HSE

According to Met Éireann, the weather is expected to remain mild for the rest of the weekend, although with showers in some areas, with temperatures of 14 to 16°.

The further outlook suggests largely dry weather with sunny spells for the coming week, with temperatures gradually starting to rise and an end to a period of cold nights for some time.