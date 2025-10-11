VR mental health study aims to support UK agricultural community

Tend VR, a mental health and wellbeing organisation developing mental health support via virtual reality (VR) headsets, will launch a study this month to support the agricultural community throughout the UK.

The study is trialling the delivery of a VR version of mindfulness-based cognitive therapy (MBCT) in a new approach to mental health support.

It was developed in collaboration with members of the farming community in a bid to ensure it meets real, on-the-ground needs, according to senior client operations manager at Tend VR, Josh Hall.

Funded through the UK's Small Business Research Initiative (SBRI), the project is being run in partnership with UK farming charities, We Are Farming Minds and The DPJ Foundation.

Josh said: "We are seeking people who may be interested in participating in the study that aims to improve the mental health of the agricultural community."

Source: Tend VR

The research is open to adults based throughout the UK who work in agriculture and who have regular feelings of anxiety and/or low mood.

As part of the study, up to 50 farmers and agricultural workers aged 18+ will be provided free of charge with a VR headset.

The headset will deliver an eight-week mindfulness-based cognitive therapy (MBCT) course delivered via VR, supported by a companion mobile app.

Practical techniques will be shared on topics such as managing negative thoughts and behaviours; the creation of a calm virtual world to help focus on the present moment; virtual reality sessions; and short audio exercises supported by a mobile app.

Participants will be required to complete forms to give an insight into their experiences before and after the course and to have the use of a smartphone or tablet to help them use the skills they learned in the virtual world.

"Our aim is to explore how this programme may help farmers manage low mood, stress, anxiety, and other mental health challenges," said the Tend VR spokesperson.

More information on the trial can be found on the Tend VR website.