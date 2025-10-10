Watch: 'I've prioritised the nitrates directive' - Taoiseach

The Taoiseach Micheál Martin said he has "prioritised" the nitrates directive because of the potential impact there could be, if Ireland does not secure an extension.

Speaking today to Agriland at the 2025 AXA National Dairy Show the Taoiseach said the nitrates directive is "one of the key issues" for Ireland at European Union level.

The Taoiseach highlighed that the Minister for Agriculture, Martin Heydon, has "engaged in significant discussions" in relation to the nitrates directive.

The Taoiseach also identified the Multiannual Financial Framework (MFF) as another key issue to be navitgated at EU level.

"I have met with the President of the Commission some months ago and identified the nitrates as key and obviously the Multiannual Financial Framework (MFF)

"At the moment we're not happy with where that's at and there will be a lot of negotiations, and some of the significant part of those negotiations could fall under Ireland's presidency of the European Union, but I have a good relationship with President von der Leyen and others and we're going to work very hard with the Minister of Agriculture, Minister for Housing to see if we can get it - that is a key issue for us".

He acknowledged however that the current position in relation to the nitrates directive is "very challenging".

"We've a bit to go yet," the Taoiseach added.

Budget 2026

Taoiseach Micheál Martin also said that in relation to Budget 2026 the "general feed back from the agricultural sector has been positive in terms of the measures that are contained in the budget".

But he acknowledged the "challenges" that the tillage sector is facing, in particular and said that the government would "keep that under review, and we'll continue to engage with the sector".

"In terms of succession and in terms of future and younger farmers in particular a lot of schemes were extended, that's an area that's very important" the Taoiseach added.