Dairygold confirms 2025 harvest cereal prices

Dairygold today (Friday, October 10) confirmed its 2025 harvest cereal prices and said it had received over 100,000 tonnes of "excellent" quality Irish cereals from growers.

The co-op highlighted that globally, grain market prices have fluctuated throughout 2025.

But it also said that "in line with its ethos" it had demonstrated its support and commitment to its cereal growers in 2025, by "paying strong grain prices".

Liam O’Flaherty, Dairygold’s agri business and member trading general manager, said: “Against a backdrop of significant grain intake volume, we completed our harvest in record time.

"At Dairygold, we pride ourselves in the use of native grains and by building our own supply of cereals, it enables us to ensure that only the highest quality grains are used in our feed business.

"In line with this commitment, we will continue to offer a competitive price for our members' grain."

According to the co-op 2025 once again saw a steady supply of beans from its growers which it said "was underpinned by Dairygold offering a minimum contract price of €240 per tonne at the start of the season".

It said this allowed growers to have "some certainty" around the return they would receive for their crops.

Dairygold chair, Pat Clancy said: “As a fully farmer-owned co-pperative, tillage growers play a significant role in the success of the Dairygold business.

"We understand the challenges grain suppliers face and we are committed to continuing to support this part of our business into the future".

Separately Teagasc has confirmed the performance levels achieved on Irish grain farms in 2024, based on data from the National Farm Survey (NFS).

The 2024 tillage performance figures coincide with the confirmation that 2025 grain prices are down €20/t year-on-year.

The 2024 NFS recorded data from around 88,000 farms in Ireland.

According to Teagasc despite direct costs falling throughout the 2024 calendar year, purchase timing of inputs limited the overall reduction in direct costs at farm level.

Direct costs decreased by 10% for spring barley and 16% for winter wheat in 2024 in addition to this fixed costs for both spring barley and winter wheat crops declined by 10%.