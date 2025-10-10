EASYFIX named 2025 AXA National Dairy Innovation Award winner

The annual awards recognise a new product or service which has been launched over the past 12 months that has revolutionised some aspect of dairy farming.

The winners were revealed at a ceremony held this evening (Friday, October 10) on the first day of the AXA National Dairy Show at the Green Glens Arena in Millstreet, Co. Cork.

Minister for Rural and Community Development and the Gaeltacht Dara Calleary was on hand to present the overall award.

There were 16 companies shortlisted for this year's awards across several categories: technology; scientific and engineering.

There were also awards presented for sustainability and for the best start up company.

Dairy innovation awards

The judges selected EASYFIX, a company based in Co. Galway, as the overall winner of this year's awards for its EASYFIX ePulse Aeration System.

The chemical-free system transforms slurry management on farms and can be installed in both new and existing tanks.

The fully automated system uses advanced electro-photo-magnetic induction technology to stimulate microbial activity in the slurry.

The process means that slurry can be spread more efficiently, allowing farmers to maximise its value at farm level.

The EASYFIX ePulse Aeration System also claimed top honours in the engineering category.

The silver in this category was presented to Greenhill for its Heatguard Roof Sheeting.

The winner in the technology section was MILJO for its innovative nutritional management platform, which transforms how farmers manager their animals' dietary needs.

MILJO was also the winner of the Sustainability Award and the Best Start-Up Award.

The silver in the technology section was presented to Mooncyst for its Smart Rumen Monitoring System.

The judges choose Auranta's Aura Calf as the winner of the scientific section.

The feed technology product helps to boost the health and performance of calf youngstock.

The silver was awarded to Munster Bovine for Genocells.

The somatic cell count (SCC) technology has been brought to the Irish market by Munster Bovine and Progressive Genetics, in association with the Irish Cattle Breeding Federation (ICBF).