Voting now open for Glanbia’s €5,000 CalfLife photo competition

Glanbia Connect has announced that it has reviewed all the entries to the CalfLife photo contest and has picked its 26 semi-finalists that have made it to a public vote.

The winner of the bumper-prize pack will be picked based on the photo that gets the most likes on Facebook.

A link to the photos that have qualified for the semi-final is available below. Click here to vote for your favorite picture

Finalists are being encouraged to share their photo off the page and do what they can to get their CalfLife photo noticed.

The top prize (pictured below) is a 50-calf Milk Bar mobile feeder that comes mounted on a galvanised trailer.

Ad-ons include a 45cm-diameter opening and a manual leveller to ensure an even ﬂow of milk to all teats.

Milk Bar mobiles have no pipes or tubes to clog and trap bacteria and are described as being very easy to clean.

The gallery below is a sample of the entries that made the cut to this year’s voting stage.

Also up for grabs is a 42-bag pallet of GAIN calf feed. The winning entrant can choose from any one of GAIN’s calf feed range, each optimised for the growth of calves at each stage of their development.

There will be 10 runner-up prizes to be given away also.