Video: Irish Water urges caution on farmers spraying MCPA

Irish Water has issued a statement outlining that pesticide exceedances is on the rise in some counties.

The statement, published on Irish Water’s website, explained that while there is no threat to public health, it is imperative that users of pesticides are mindful of best practice when spraying their lands.

The water utilities company is working in partnership with the National Pesticides and Drinking Water Action Group (NPDWAG).

Both groups are appealing to farmers and other users of pesticides to ensure that best-practice measures to protect drinking water quality are always followed.

The statement stressed that improper application means MCPA can end up in drinking water.

Farmers are being reminded that careless storage, handling or improper application of the pesticide means it can easily end up in drinking water, leading to breaches of the drinking water regulations.

Advertisement

MCPA is commonly used to kill rushes on wet land. Products containing MCPA are not approved for use in weed-wipers.

The statement noted that a single drop of pesticide is enough to breach the drinking water limit in a small stream for up to 30km.

Commenting on the issue, regional drinking water compliance specialist Andy Boylan said: “Irish Water is continuing its extensive investment programme to improve water and wastewater services in Ireland.

Providing safe, clean drinking water for all is our first priority.