Volac Ireland appoints new national sales manager

Volac Ireland has recently announced that the position of national sales manager will be taken over by Una Hickey.

Una lives in Ballyhea, Charleville, Co. Cork, where she lives with her husband, Dinny Daly, and their two children, Kathlyn and Patrick.

She has been a member of the Volac team for 10 years.

In university, she studied Applied Biology and Analytical Science and has supplemented this with various nutrition and strategic management courses.

Recently, Una obtained a diploma in Ruminant Nutrition from Harper Adams University in Shropshire.

Una has over 20 years’ experience in the agricultural industry having worked with the ‘Golden Maverick’ brand before its acquisition by Volac in 2008.

Over the years, Una’s interest in computerised calf feeding meant that she was instrumental in bringing computerised feeding to Irish farmers.

This is an area which continues to grow year-on-year, according to a statement from Volac.

“Increasing number of farmers realise the benefits and value added to their business from using a computerised feeding system,” the statement added.

Commenting on her appointment, Una said: “I am really looking forward to the challenge of growing the Volac Ireland business further over the coming years.

At Volac, we place a huge emphasis on strong working relationships with farmers, merchants and co-ops.

“I am keen to build on these relationships – many of which Pat Cahill successfully initiated and developed over the years.”

Volac recently invested €3.3 million in a milk replacer finishing plant at Mullagh, Kells, Co. Meath, which will employ up to 21 new manufacturing jobs.

The investment was supported by the Irish Government through Enterprise Ireland on this significant and strategic investment.