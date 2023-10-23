Volac has announced the appointment a new nutritional sales development manager for Northern Ireland.

Eimear Diamond, a native of Bellaghy, Co. Derry, who was previously the commercial director at Agritech, has been appointed to the Volac position.

Diamond is experienced in calf and young stock management, as well as animal welfare and nutrition.

Volac is a dairy nutrition company which claims to have an ambition to create a more “sustainable and healthier world”.

Understanding what consumers and customers need is a fundamental part of how Volac said that it continues to grow as a business.

Advertisement

Eimear Diamond

Speaking about her new role, Eimear Diamond said: “I’m delighted to have joined such a prestigious and respected company, which creates and develops a range of products that advance the health and performance of consumers and farm animals alike.

“Given my background in animal welfare and the livestock industry, joining such an innovative business felt like a natural step given Volac’s ongoing ambition to contribute to a sustainable and healthier future,” she added.

Volac’s national sales manager, Una Hickey stated: “We’re delighted to welcome Eimear to the Volac team and we wish her every success in her new role.”

Hickey explained that some of Diamond’s previous positions involved farm visits and attending conferences across Ireland, the UK, the Netherlands and Germany.

From these experiences, Hickey said that Diamond has “developed a reputable range of technical and commercial know-how, which will now benefit Volac and our customers throughout Northern Ireland”.