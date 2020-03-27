‘Village’ dairy provides locality with surprise home deliveries

A dairy company has taken an innovative approach to dealing with the economic fallout of Covid-19 by providing a number of local households with free bottles of milk.

The Village Dairy, family-run dairy based in Killeshin on the Laois/Carlow border, which specialises in “craft milk and cream products”, held a surprise milk run last week.

Taking to social media on Wednesday, March 18, the family firm said: “Some lucky people had a little surprise on their door steps this morning as we distributed some of our excess milk free of charge, left after different businesses were forced to close.

The team noted that it didn’t get to all areas “but may do again in the future”.

These are very strange times we are entering into and with the closure of so many small businesses already that may never reopen it has never been more important to shop local and help the small businesses that support local people and jobs.

“Hope everyone enjoys the milk – keep safe out and mind yourselves; best of luck from everyone at the Village Dairy.”

Advertisement

The company added that people can phone in regarding its contactless home delivery service.

In a follow-up post later that day, the farm company said it was “delighted” with the response it had received as well as the “the interest in the contactless door step service we have proposed”.

“Unfortunately we couldn’t get to everyone with the free samples but there may be more over the coming days.”

The firm added that it has commenced doorstep services of milk delivery three days a week on a: Tuesday; Thursday; and Saturday.

“There will be no set-up charges and no delivery charges and the milk you will receive is proven to be higher quality local milk for you and your family.

“Remember to shop local where you can it’s usually a better quality product and better for people all round,” the firm concluded.