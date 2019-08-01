Video: Why this Co. Tipperary suckler farmer made the switch to Herdwatch

Brian Reidy and his father, Pat, run a suckler-to-weanling enterprise on 80ac of land in Ballylooby, Co. Tipperary.

The Tipperary-based farmer operates a 50:50 spring and autumn-calving system. Artificial insemination is used in the autumn and a stockbull runs with the spring-calving herd. In conjunction with the growing suckler herd, Brian works off-farm as a farm nutrition consultant.

Brian is no stranger to technology, as this helps him to run his operation smoothly. Herdwatch was adopted on the Tipperary farm so whether Brian is at home or abroad he has access to his herd’s information.

Likewise, Brian’s father also has access to the Herdwatch app on his phone and on an iPad. This provides access to the herd information without the need for phone calls when Brian is busy off-farm.

“My father uses the app all the time. If I’m away and he wants to access information, he can see exactly what I can see. He can see when a cow was inseminated and if she’s repeating for example,” said Brian.

Less time on paperwork

The adoption of the Herdwatch technology has also made the recording of remedies for Bord Bia inspections more streamlined.

Recording remedies in Herdwatch is so easy. You can simply scan the barcode on the box and that will extract all the relevant information such as the expiry date and the withdrawal period straight onto the app.

Likewise, when administering a remedy, you can attribute that remedy to a batch of animals or to individual animals as is appropriate.

“Since I started using Herdwatch, the blue book has been made redundant inside in the filing cabinet,” commented Brian.

