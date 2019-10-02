Video: ‘Why is the T7.210 the best-selling tractor in Ireland?’

“The T7.210 is currently the best-selling tractor in Ireland. There are historic reasons for this.”

That was the message from Liam Hayde – New Holland’s area sales manager for tractors in the Republic of Ireland.

We spoke to Liam (in this video – below) during a recent visit to New Holland dealer Lyons & Burton – which has its headquarters in Kilcock, Co. Kildare – to see its new depot in Graiguecullen (Carlow town).

He explained: “The reason the T7.210 has been such a strong seller is two-fold really.

“It’s based on heritage; the New Holland brand at 150-160hp has been very popular with contractors going back through the years.

“The other side is the individual model heritage. The T7.210 can be linked back to the T7.200, which was another top seller for us. Beyond that you go back to the T6080, which was also a very strong seller for New Holland.

Then – back further – we go to the TM155, which still holds a legendary status today.

He added: “Going back beyond that we can look at the 60 Series – so there is a heritage at the 150hp sector with New Holland.”

Whilst at Lyons & Burton’s new Carlow depot, we also caught up with Pat Smith – New Holland’s business director for the UK and the Republic of Ireland.

He told us that it was especially pleasing to see new premises being opened, given recent “ups and downs” for the brand’s representation in this region.

He explained: “In the current economic climate, it’s difficult for people to make investments. Therefore, this is a big statement for the farmers in this area. We’re really pleased with it.”