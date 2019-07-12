Video: ‘We’ve been with Landini since the 1990s; now we’ve got this!’

AgriLand paid a visit to Co. Tipperary to catch up with an eye-catching ‘demonstrator’ Landini tractor, which is touring the country at present.

John W Anderson spoke to Denis Carroll (pictured above), who runs long-established dealership WJ Carroll near Clonoulty (a sister company of well-known manufacturer Rossmore Engineering).

Denis explained: “We’ve just taken delivery of this ‘demo’ 7-180, which will be out and about in Tipperary – mainly mowing and baling.

We’ve been with Landini since the early 1990s. We’ve sold quite a lot of tractors in the area – typically to dairy farmers and contractors too.

“For example, we sold older Legends. Those tractors are now being replaced by [tractors like] the new ‘7 Series’, which starts off around 140hp…and on from there.”

“This [7 Series] tractor is very good for contractors. But some dairy farmers are also now using bigger tractors; and this has a lot of ‘spec’ to offer.”

He added: “We’d be very well known in the area – for selling grass machinery…balers; mowers; tedders; rakes; and, of course, tractors. Our sister company – Rossmore Engineering – manufactures front loaders, implements, slurry tankers and round bale handlers.

“We sell quite a few of those [here in this dealership] as well.”

Denis then went on (in the video) to describe the other agencies that the dealership holds.

‘Very handy’

Turning his thoughts to the ‘demo’ 7-180 once more, he said: “The tractor’s ISOBUS system is very handy for a baler, or any machines that are equipped for it. It’s [almost] necessary to have for modern machinery.”