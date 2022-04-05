Salesian Agricultural College recently held its open day where it opened its doors and gates to prospective students.

The prospective students were provided with an overview of the various courses the college has to offer and had the chance to explore the 550ac farm based in Pallaskenry, Co. Limerick

The open day was held on Saturday, March 26, and it was the first time the college held its open day on a weekend.

The open day proved to be a success, with the great weather playing a part too.

College tour

All those attending were given a full tour of the college facilities which included classrooms; residential accommodation; the canteen; workshops; and both the dairy and drystock farmyards.

After the tour, visitors had the opportunity to meet teaching staff in the sports hall where each course had its own stand with information displayed.

Visitors were provided with refreshments while they visited each stand at their own leisure.

Teagasc courses at Salesian Agricultural College

On the successful completion of the following courses, students are granted a Young Trained Farmer status, which is commonly referred to as the Green Cert.

Teagasc Level 5 Certificate in Agriculture;

Teagasc Level 6 Advanced Certificate in Agriculture (Dairy Herd Management);

Teagasc Level 6 Advanced Certificate in Agriculture (Drystock Management);

Teagasc Level 6 Advanced Certificate in Agriculture (Mechanisation);

Teagasc Distance Education Green Cert (For Award Holders); and

Teagasc Part-Time Green Cert Programme.

When speaking about the Advanced Dairy Herd Management course and the Advanced Drystock Management course, teacher Richard Williams said:

“Both courses are a combination of practical learning based in the college, and the course placement which consists of eight weeks in first year and 16 weeks in second year.

“The combination of the practical learning side in the college, and the hands-on work experience with the commercial farm really equips the students with the key skills to pursue a career in agriculture after their time here.”

Speaking about the Salesian’s mechanisation courses, Tadhg Brosnan, engineering programme coordinator said:

“The [courses] are very practical based. It’s over 50% practical based. You get a lot of hands-on experience with machinery, tractor engineering and a lot of the modern stuff that’s integrated into machinery now such as the electronics, auto-steering and GPS.”

In association with the Technological University of Shannon (TUS), Salesian also offers the following courses:

Higher Certificate in Agricultural Mechanisation (TUS);

Bachelor of Engineering in Agricultural Engineering.

Applications now open

Applications are now open for Salesian’s Teagasc part-time and distance education courses commencing in April, and also for the college’s Teagasc Level 5 and Level 6 Programmes commencing in September.

Further details can be found at: www.salesianag.ie

If you missed the Careers Day but would like to view the college, please contact Salesian Agricultural College to arrange a visit.