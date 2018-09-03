Video: Silage song from Tipperary duo tops the Irish charts

‘The 2 Johnnies’, also known as Johnny B and Johnny Smacks, are a comedy duo from Co. Tipperary who have recently topped the iTunes Irish charts with their hit single ‘The Silage Song’.

Speaking to AgriLand, the pair said their comedy content is focused on everything related to life in a rural Irish parish.

The Cahir duo, who publish a comedy podcast every week, explained: “For 26 weeks in a row, the podcast has gone to number one on the Irish podcast charts.

“The podcasts reflect the content of our videos and include topics such as GAA, farming and rural life.”

The music video for their song is posted below:

The pair found their feet in the industry when they were both selected to do MC for a Cahir GAA (their local club) fundraiser.

Johnny B explained: “We then started commentating on matches and started the Facebook page; it all began about two years ago.”

Adding to this, he outlined: “We have had four number one singles in the Irish iTunes chart.” He was also quick to point out that Johnny Smacks is originally from Roscrea.

We posted an acoustic version of The Silage Song online last summer and it got a great reaction; it got over one million views on Facebook.

“So this spring we went into a studio and recorded 13 songs; our album will be out later in the year.”

The pair have done a full-band version of The Silage Song and released it last week.

“We were a bit late. We missed getting it officially launched before the first-cut silage because we were flat out,” he explained.

“The two of us come up with the lyrics together; we just sit down with the guitar.

We wrote this song about the funny things and the hardship we see when lads are making silage.

Before the pair rose to fame on the comedy scene, Johnny Smacks was a butcher in SuperValu and Johnny B was a hurley maker.