Video: Festive farmers fundraise with fairylights

Christmas kicked off in earnest this weekend in Co. Longford with the brightly-lit Drive Into The Night tractor run providing a festive buzz with an agricultural twist.

Taking place yesterday evening (Sunday, December 9), the run saw well-decked-out tractors of all makes and sizes zooming through the darkness with headlamps and fairy lights glittering for a worthy cause.

Taking place in the village of Abbeyshrule, Co. Longford, “Drive Into The Night” was organised to raise funds for Mental Health Ireland, as well as Abbeyshrule Tidy Towns.

Below is a selection of photos and videos to give a snapshot of the festive fun that was had on the night.

Starting at 5:00pm yesterday, approximately 70 tractors took part in the run which followed a route roughly 16 miles long.

Advertisement

There was a raffle on the night, as well as a prize awarded for the best kitted-out vehicle on display.

Some of the more eye-catching machines on display included a glitzy John Deere with a matching carrier trailers to transport passengers, along with a New Holland boasting a Christmas tree perched on a bale carrier, complete with bales.

Both vintage and modern tractors took part in the Yuletide fun.

Mental Health Ireland

Mental Health Ireland is a national voluntary organisation which was established in 1966 as the Mental Health Association of Ireland.