Longford locals to light up night for mental health

A tractor run with a difference is just round the corner in Co. Longford, with a distinctly festive theme.

The aptly-named “Drive Into The Night” Christmas Lights tractor run does just that – rolling in the darkness with headlamps and fairy lights set to shine through the dusk – and all for a great cause.

Taking place in the village of Abbeyshrule, Co. Longford, “Drive Into The Night” is seeking to ‘shine a light’ by raising money for Mental Health Ireland, as well as Abbeyshrule Tidy Towns.

Set to take place at 5:00pm on Sunday, December 9, the run will travel along a route roughly 16 miles long.

Registration will take place from 3:30pm on the day, with each tractor entry costing €20.

Following the run, a raffle will be held, with many local businesses generously donating prizes, according to organisers.

There will also be a prize on the night for the best decorated tractor.

Refreshments and music will be on offer afterwards in the village, organisers have promised.

Mental Health Ireland

Mental Health Ireland is a national voluntary organisation which was established in 1966 as the Mental Health Association of Ireland.