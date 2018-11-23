Longford locals to light up night for mental health
A tractor run with a difference is just round the corner in Co. Longford, with a distinctly festive theme.
The aptly-named “Drive Into The Night” Christmas Lights tractor run does just that – rolling in the darkness with headlamps and fairy lights set to shine through the dusk – and all for a great cause.
Set to take place at 5:00pm on Sunday, December 9, the run will travel along a route roughly 16 miles long.
Registration will take place from 3:30pm on the day, with each tractor entry costing €20.
Following the run, a raffle will be held, with many local businesses generously donating prizes, according to organisers.
Refreshments and music will be on offer afterwards in the village, organisers have promised.
Mental Health Ireland
Mental Health Ireland is a national voluntary organisation which was established in 1966 as the Mental Health Association of Ireland.
The organisation’s aim is to promote positive mental health and well-being to all individuals and communities in Ireland