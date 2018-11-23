Auction firm ceases farmland sale ahead of farmer protest

An online bidding platform based in Dublin has decided to cease its sale of agricultural land “for the time being” in light of unagreed framework between all parties.

This auction firm in question – BidX1 – arrived at this decision today (Friday, November 23).

In a statement, a spokesperson for the company, Ireland’s largest property auction company, said: “Due to a lack of an agreed framework between all parties on the sale of agricultural land, BidX1 has decided to cease the sale of agricultural land until such time as there is an agreed framework in place.”

This follows on from plans for a protest outside the firm’s offices which had been scheduled for next week.

The protest was organised “in opposition to the continued forced sale of family farms, homes and businesses online” by the Irish Cattle and Sheep Farmers’ Association (ICSA).

The ICSA had planned to mount a protest at BidX1 for the hosting of such auctions, according to the organisation.

Earlier this week, Seamus Sherlock ICSA rural development chairman said: “The ICSA is calling for the immediate cessation of the sale of distressed properties online for individuals and families who are willing to engage in meaningful discussions.

We know that in some cases those involved don’t even know their homes and properties are being sold.

“These fire sales are a blunt and crude instrument and we are insisting that the practice be stopped,” he said.