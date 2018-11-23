Dog control out of hand on Dublin Mountains

Sheep farmers from the Dublin Mountains area met recently with Coillte to discuss the control of dogs in the forestry area of the Dublin Mountains.

Speaking at the meeting, the Irish Farmers’ Association’s (IFA’s) national sheep chairman, Sean Dennehy, said: “The IFA and Coillte have agreed to work together to encourage responsible dog ownership and reduce the attacks on sheep flocks in the Dublin Mountain area.”

Dennehy said: “The IFA has made it very clear to Coillte that a lot more would have to be done to educate walkers who let their dogs loose on forest walks, after which the dogs chase or hunt down sheep in the adjoining farms.”

He said that some farmers are having to endure repeated sheep attacks from dogs allowed to run off the lead and that dog owners are required to keep their dogs under effective control at all times.

The sheep chairman said that Coillte has agreed to increase the signage informing dog owners of their responsibilities and the need to keep their dogs under control at all times.

Coillte also agreed to highlight responsible dog ownership at access points for walkers and to improve fencing where necessary.