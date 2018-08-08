Video: Cows help ‘reel in’ wanted suspect in Florida
A herd of cows recently assisted local police officers in rounding up a suspect wanted by local authorities.
Taking place in the US state of Florida, a female suspect crashed a stolen vehicle into a ditch, promptly abandoning the car and jumping into a nearby field in an attempt to shake off the pursuing law enforcement.
She did not take into account, however, a less than friendly greeting from the field inhabitants – a group of about 20 cows.
By the time the suspect made it to the far side of the field, police officers were ready and waiting – swiftly arresting and detaining the woman as soon as she climbed through the fence.
Recorded and posted online by Seminole County Sheriff’s Office, the police department stated: “Our alert team assisted Sanford Police on Sunday, tracking down two suspects who crashed a stolen car, bailed out and ran.
A group of cows provided law enforcement a big assist, repeatedly following and helping corral one who strayed on to their turf.
If in Florida, don’t mess with these bovine bailiffs!