Video: Cows help ‘reel in’ wanted suspect in Florida

A herd of cows recently assisted local police officers in rounding up a suspect wanted by local authorities.

Taking place in the US state of Florida, a female suspect crashed a stolen vehicle into a ditch, promptly abandoning the car and jumping into a nearby field in an attempt to shake off the pursuing law enforcement.

She did not take into account, however, a less than friendly greeting from the field inhabitants – a group of about 20 cows.

The cows chased her as she ran through the field, making it very easy for the tracking police helicopter to follow the fleeing fugitive.

By the time the suspect made it to the far side of the field, police officers were ready and waiting – swiftly arresting and detaining the woman as soon as she climbed through the fence.

Recorded and posted online by Seminole County Sheriff’s Office, the police department stated: “Our alert team assisted Sanford Police on Sunday, tracking down two suspects who crashed a stolen car, bailed out and ran.

A group of cows provided law enforcement a big assist, repeatedly following and helping corral one who strayed on to their turf.