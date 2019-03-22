Video: Check out this farmer-sized, gas-powered tractor

Russian manufacturer Agromash is busy promoting one of its more recent developments – an 85hp tractor that runs on methane (rather than diesel).

The Agromash 85TK (pictured above) is claimed not only to be more environmentally friendly but also potentially cheaper to run than its diesel-powered counterparts.

Agromash’s Igor Lukin explained (albeit translated from Russian into English): “Today, equipment running on compressed natural gas is one of the promising areas of modernisation – not only in agriculture, but also in the road construction sector.

We have set ourselves a clear goal – to increase the supply of gas-engined equipment. The development of a wide service network will bring greater consumer confidence in such tractors.

“In addition, the use of methane-powered equipment reduces emissions of harmful substances into the atmosphere. This, in turn, contributes to an increase in the quality of life of the population.”

The four-cylinder (turbocharged) 85TK weighs 4.3t. It has a 16F 8R transmission with a top road speed of 38kph.

This video (below) shows this unusual tractor in greater detail.

For the record, Agromash is a sizable Russian manufacturer of agricultural equipment.

The brand is largely unfamiliar to us here in western Europe; it is obviously well known in its native market.

It manufactures tractors, combine harvesters, forage harvesters and a range of farm implements.

Agromash is essentially an amalgamation of several entities and factories, including Krasnoyarsk Combine Plant, Altaisk Engine Plant, Vladimir Engine & Tractor Plant, Volgograd Tractor Plant and RusAgroMash. These all came under the collective Agromash brand back in 2009.

Nowadays, the manufacturer has an extensive network of service centres and dealers right across Russia.

Its operations extend into Belarus, Ukraine, Moldova, Azerbaijan, Armenia, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and Tajikistan.