Video: Agri contractors hit the road…in the long-awaited rain

The Association of Farm & Forestry Contractors in Ireland (FCI) hosted its annual charity barbecue for the seventh year running yesterday (Sunday, July 15).

Kicking off proceedings was a memorial tractor run for Mickie Farrelly. The staging point for this year’s event was the yard (in Kells, Co. Meath) of FCI national secretary and Executive Council member Peter Farrelly.

Those participating in the tractor run left Farrelly’s yard in the early afternoon; they returned some hours later to tuck into the charity barbecue.

There were plenty of modern tractors about; but there were vintage and classic machines too. This gathering (pictured below) was especially noticeable.

This David Brown 885 (pictured below) was particularly eye-catching. For the record, the 885 model was manufactured from 1971 until 1980 in Meltham (England).

This video (below) was shot by AgriLand’s Paul Gorman on the day; it shows just some of the many tractors embarking on yesterday afternoon’s escapade.

Below, for your further viewing pleasure, is a collection of shots from the fundraising ‘run‘.

Click on a thumbnail in the gallery (below) to open up a full-size image; once opened you can scroll sideways to see the next picture.

As can be seen from these pictures, organisers welcomed all manner of makes and models.

All funds raised at the charity barbecue and auction are being donated to Meath Palliative Care, Save our Sons and Daughters (SOSAD) and the Support Organisation for Trisomy (SOFT).