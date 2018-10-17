Video: 100% electric diet feeder in action; is this the future?

In the aftermath of the last Agritechnica show in Germany, we brought you details of an all-electric, self-propelled feeder wagon (diet feeder) from Siloking.

Because it’s electric, the so-called Siloking eTruck (TruckLine) needs no diesel. Available hopper capacities stretch from 8m³ to 14m³.

More recently, the company has produced a video (below) – showing the innovative machine in action.

The machine is designed to access low buildings; hence the low-slung position of the cab. It’s also able to enter narrow sheds and passage-ways, thanks to its modest overall width.

The company claims that it can feed up to 100 cows on a single battery charge. The on-board battery is an 80V (DC) unit (rated at 465Ah or 620Ah, depending on the model).

It takes approximately 11 hours to charge the battery from empty, but that’s when using a CEE 16A/400V supply.

There are two infinitely-variable speed ranges (controlled via a driving pedal). One runs from zero to 10kph; the other runs from zero to 20kph.

Advertisement

There is one discharge door – positioned at the rear left of the machine. Like other tub (vertical auger) feeders, Siloking claims that this machine is well suited to chomping its way through round bales of silage.

Asking price at the show in Germany last year (excluding VAT) was reportedly just shy of €100,000.

Newer, smaller machine

Even more recently, Siloking has unveiled a smaller, articulated (pivot-steer) electric feeder wagon. This self-loading, self-propelled machine (pictured below) is just 2.1m wide and 2.5m high.

Hopper capacity can be either 3.6m³ or 4.2m³. It’s just starting to appear at shows and trade-fairs around Europe now.