Almost 800 farmers drop off tyres in Athenry for biggest turnout yet

Almost 800 farmers have attended the latest waste tyre bring centre, which took place in Athenry, Co. Galway, last weekend.

The event, which was organised to run in Athenry Mart on Saturday (October 13) by the Irish Farm Film Producers Group (IFFPG), saw an “unbelievable turnout” according to the organisation.

The tyres taken in on the day will be recycled, with most set to be shredded in Drogheda, Co. Louth, according to the IFFPG.

This follows on from previous waste tyre bring centres in counties Cavan and Wexford, with one further centre scheduled to take place.

At the centres, farmers bringing tyres are reminded to bring their herd number for verification. They are also reminded that tyres must be clean; dirty tyres or tyres with rims will be rejected.

There is a subsidised rate for the first 3t; this amounts to €15/t. Farmers pay the market rate of €160/t for every tonne thereafter, according to the IFFPG.

The last event, in New Ross, Co. Wexford, saw over 500 farmers dropping off waste tyres; the one prior to that in Cootehill, Co. Cavan, also saw more than 400 farmers drop off an estimated 900t of tyres.

According to the IFFPG, the last scheduled bring centre will involve a “trip to Tipp”.

The final centre will take place in Gortdrum Mines, Monard, Co. Tipperary (Eircode: E34VK75), this Saturday (October 20).