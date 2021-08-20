An urgent road safety appeal has been issued following the deaths of six road users in the last 24 hours.

The Road Safety Authority (RSA) and An Garda Síochána has said that with hazardous road conditions likely this weekend, road users need to be aware of the risks.

“It’s been a dark 24 hours on Irish roads which has seen an appalling loss of life,” Sam Waide, RSA CEO said.

“Our thoughts are with the families of those who have been killed. These deaths should serve to remind us that everyone is at risk when using the roads.

“We are at risk at any time of the day or week. Life is fragile and using the roads is one of the most dangerous things we do each day, we must never forget this.”

Waide is appealing to road users to “slow down, drive at the right speed for the conditions, and watch out for vulnerable road users”.

“Don’t drive when impaired through drink, drugs or fatigue and always wear a seatbelt and ensure passengers are wearing theirs too, no matter how short the trip,” he added.

Devastating impact

Paula Hilman, assistant Garda commissioner said that “not only has it been a horrific 24 hours on the roads, we are also seeing an increase in road deaths this year compared to the same period last year”.

“Road tragedies affect all parts of the country. Every fatal or serious injury collision has a devastating impact on family, friends and communities,” she said.

“As we think of and send our sympathies to the families and friends of those who have been killed on our roads, I would ask every road user to play their part to make our roads safer and to think about their safety and that of other road users.”

Minister of State at the Department of Transport Hildegarde Naughton extended her sympathies to those who have been killed on roads to date in 2021.

She added that the government will soon launch a new road safety strategy “which will have at its heart the elimination of all road deaths and serious injuries on our roads by 2050”.

A total of 92 people have died in fatal road traffic crashes to date in 2021. Three more people have been killed on the road this year compared to the same period last year.