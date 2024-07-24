The Fendt Former medium rake range is aimed primarily at European farms which tend to keep as much tractor work in-house as possible, providing working widths of between 6.90m and 10m with a twin rotor machine.

This series has now been completely redeveloped for 2025. Features such as the patented SteerGuard or the double swing arm on the rotor suspension are joined for the first time in this segment by numerous ISOBUS functions, such as proConnect and section control. The Fendt Former rake range consists of the 760 C, 860 C and 920 C models

Fendt claims that these developments can now cater for the needs of different farms, from the entry-level model of the two-rotor central delivery rake to customers that seek a greater level of operational management, with features such as ISOBUS and smart control.

Ground control

The company notes that the precise adjustment and control of the various components for ground tracking protects the sward and reduces the contamination of the swath with spoilage causing soil.

The former rake range has a number of features which are said to improve ground tracking.

These include already established functions such as the jet effect and the double swing arm for the cardanic rotor suspension. The straight main frame is said to have low maintenance requirements

The longitudinal and transverse tilt of the rotor fame can also be adjusted steplessly. The parallel lifting of the rotors is also a newly developed feature.

Both rotors are raised parallel to the ground and only fold upwards once a certain ground clearance has been reached, improving stability when turning on the headlands.

Being able to follow ground contours was a design priority

When the rotors are set down, the control is reversed so that it prevents the tines from piercing the ground, reducing the risk of the crop being contaminated by soil.

The standard spring relief on the lift arms shifts some of the weight of the rotors onto the main frame, making it easier for the rotors to travel over uneven ground, while the large dimension of the tyres reduces soil compaction.

Fendt reduce transport height

The cam track can be adjusted quickly and easily without additional tools to adapt the swath shape to different harvesting conditions.

This is said to increase the throughput rate and at the same time, the cutting quality of following harvesters and balers.

An automatically folding swath cloth is available as optional extra. The new rakes offer a reduced transport height that can be reduced further by removal of rotor arms

A feature new to these latest machines is the patented system for lowering the drive train in the transport position, providing the advantage of a lower transport height and centre of gravity.

In addition, the rake is now secured hydraulically during transport.