Karl Munden, from Victoria in south Australia judged the dairy classes at this year’s Limavady Show. Back home, he milks 650 cows – a mix of Holsteins and Ayrshires.

The herd is currently averaging 650kg of milk solids, with cows grazed throughout the year.

“Perennial ryegrass leys predominate across the farm. During the spring months, 14-day rotation periods are achievable,” Munden said.

Grazed grass and 5kg of grain per day, fed in parlour, constitute the total ration fed to cows on the Munden farm throughout their entire lactation.

“The herd is divided into autumn- and spring-calving groups. There are 450 head in the autumn group. They have access to home-grown kale in the run up to calving,” he continued.

“Our aim is to produce as much milk from grazed grass as possible. I am heading back to Australia over the coming days in preparation for the autumn calving season,” he continued.

Dairy in Australia

According to Munden, the Australian dairy industry was in a pretty good place until recent price cuts took effect.

Dairy constitutes Australia’s third largest rural industry. Output from the sector in 2023 amounted to 8.1 billion litres, valued at AUD$6.1 billion.

The sector comprises 4,163 farms, milking a total of 1.269 million cows. The average herd size is 305 cows.

A total of 33,500 people are employed within Australia’s dairy industry. Approximately 30% of the sector’s total output is exported to a range of markets, including China, Singapore, Japan, Indonesia and the Philippines.

Australian consumers drink, on average, 90L of milk per annum. Cheese manufacturing accounts for 43% of Australia total dairy production.

The equivalent figure for liquid milk is 30%. Butter and skim milk powder production account for 18% of Australia’s dairy output.

Ayrshire

Munden was in the UK and Ireland as part of a visiting group, made up of members from the World Ayrshire Federation.

The organisation is a collective body, representing the interests of Ayrshire cattle breeders in a number of countries around the world: Great Britain; Ireland; Canada; Australia; the United States of America; South Africa; Sweden and Finland.

The federation hosted its 2024 annual conference in the UK. The event included a number of farm visits within its itinerary.

The core objective of the organisation is to improve and promote the Ayrshire breed on an international basis.

Activities include the promotion and organisation of semen, livestock and embryo exchanges between countries.