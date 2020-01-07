Up to €35,000 available for Food Works 2020 participants

Enterprise Ireland has announced that it is offering up to €35,000 in funding for food and drink companies who participate in the Food Works programme in 2020.

This funding is in addition to the supports already offered by the programme, including in-depth consultancy and advice from the three agencies involved, access to consumer and market research, and bespoke mentoring with industry experts.

The programme, which is a combined initiative of Bord Bia, Enterprise Ireland and Teagasc, is inviting prospective companies to a final introductory meeting in Bord Bia on Monday, January 27, before applications close on Friday, February 7.

As part of the programme, participants benefit from one-to-one mentoring with Ireland’s best food and drink business minds including: John Stapleton, co-founder of the New Covent Garden Soup Company and Little Dish; Joanna Walker, food retail expert and former buyer with Sainsbury’s and M&S; Eamonn Rice, business consultant and former Kerry Group director; Matt Bentley, marketing consultant; Gavin Sherry, manufacturing specialist; and Moira Creedon, food business financial planning expert.

Speaking about the 2020 Food Works programme, Louis Eivers, development advisor at Enterprise Ireland, said:

“We are delighted to announce this new funding of up to €35,000 per company for the Food Works 2020 programme.

Advertisement

“We would urge all food entrepreneurs interested in the programme to register their interest via the website and to attend the introductory meeting on January 27 to find out more about this unique opportunity.

“This is the only programme of its kind in Ireland, which encompasses all of the supports required to accelerate the development of an innovative, scalable food and drink start-up,” the advisor added.

We encourage food entrepreneurs at all levels to apply to the programme and believe that this new funding will greatly contribute to developing our Food Works participants into commercially viable businesses with export potential.

Former Food Works programme participant businesses include: Clintons Crisps; dairy-free ice cream Nobó; craft beer company Wicklow Wolf; Fiid’s convenient nutritious meals; Dr Coy’s Health Foods; Luxury Biscuit company Lismore Foods; and Bean and Goose chocolate.