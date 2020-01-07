Reminder: TAMS II deadline fast approaching

The current tranche of the Targeted Agricultural Modernisation Scheme (TAMS) II closes for applications this Friday, January 10.

The following tranche opens on January 11, 2020, and will remain open until April 24, 2020.

For farmers that hope to avail of a TAMS grant and plan to improve facilities on their farm this year, it is important that they submit their applications by this Friday – as applications for the next tranche might take some time to be approved.

Under TAMS ΙΙ, the schemes available are listed below: Advertisement Young Farmer Capital Investment Scheme (YFCIS);

Dairy Equipment Scheme (DES);

Organic Capital Investment Scheme (OCIS);

Low Emission Slurry Spreading Equipment Scheme (LESS);

Pig and Poultry Investment Scheme (PPIS);

Animal Welfare Safety and Nutrient Storage Scheme (AWNSS);

Tillage Capital Investment Scheme (TCIS).

How to apply for TAMS ΙΙ

According to the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine, applications for TAMS II must be made online as manual applications by post, fax and email will not be accepted.

Farmers considering applying for this scheme will require access to the department’s online services prior to applying for any of the schemes available under TAMS II. Applications can be made on: agfood.ie.

Those applying for any of the above-mentioned schemes do not need to employ an approved advisor as they can apply directly themselves, the department says.

However, the department points out that the onus is on farmers or their advisors to ensure that they have access to the online services prior to the closing date for submitting applications.