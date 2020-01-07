GDT index bounces back in latest auction

The Global Dairy Trade (GDT) index has bounced back slightly following three decreases on the trot at the tail end of last year, to record an increase in the first auction of 2020, which took place today, Tuesday, January 7.

Today’s tender – event 251 – concluded with the GDT Price Index up 2.8%, according to the trading platform.

Lasting two hours and 11 minutes, today’s event saw 188 participating bidders go head to head across 14 bidding rounds, with 123 emerging as winning bidders.

A total of 33,050MT of product was sold on the day.

Advertisement AMF index up 2.3%, average price US$4,929/MT;

Butter index up 3.7%, average price US$4,029/MT;

BMP index up 7.4%, average price US$3,040/MT;

Ched index up 3.7%, average price US$4,015/MT;

LAC index up 2.1%, average price US$798/MT;

RenCas index up 8.6%, average price US$8,973/MT;

SMP index up 5.4%, average price US$3,026/MT;

SWP index not available, average price not available;

WMP index up 1.7%, average price US$3,150/MT. Key results:

The big winners today were the Rennet Casein (RenCas) index and the butter milk powder (BMP) index, recording jumps of 8.6% and 7.4% in index respectively.

Skim milk powder, butter and cheddar also performed strongly, with index boosts of 5.4%, 3.7% and 3.7% respectively.

Finally, anhydrous milk fat (AMF), lactose (LAC) and whole milk powder (WMP) also recorded increases of 2.3%, 2.1% and 1.7% respectively.

Once again, sweet whey powder (SWP) was not available at today’s event.