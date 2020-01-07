New IFA National Livestock Committee chair elected

The Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) has elected a new chairman for its National Livestock Committee, following a meeting of the committee in Portlaoise, Co. Laois, earlier today, Tuesday, January 7.

Mayo beef farmer Brendan Golden, who up to today was vice chairman of the livestock committee, is taking over the reins from outgoing chair Angus Woods following today’s meeting.

While serving as vice chair, Golden is also the Mayo representative on the committee as the county’s livestock chairman.



Congratulations to @Brendangolden5 who has been elected Chairman of the National Livestock Committee. Brendan is the Mayo representative on the Committee. He will succeed @woods_angus at the AGM on Jan 27th https://t.co/zY8gp1Oh8v — Irish Farmers’ Association (@IFAmedia) January 7, 2020

Golden will officially succeed Woods at the organisation’s AGM on Monday, January 27.

It is understood that two candidates contested for the position of livestock chairperson at today’s meeting, with Tipperary farmer Tim Harty also believed to have run.

According to the IFA’s website, the livestock chairman represents Irish livestock farmers on the Meat and Livestock Board of Bord Bia.

On the topic of beef price, prices in the main Irish export market in the UK have continued to rise over the holiday period with R3 steers making the equivalent of €4.20/kg (including VAT) for the week ending December 28.

Woods commented on this, stating that Irish prices have “major potential to rise” based on this.