Bovine brigade: Herd of heifers ‘invades’ area of rural RAF base

Neighbours of an airbase of the UK Royal Air Force (RAF) got more than they bargained for this morning when “alarms were raised” for an unusual cause – a herd of heifers.

The young cattle broke out from their owner’s farm in Shropshire, England, and roamed near an RAF base in Shawbury

After seemingly having a good look around, the animals in question were quickly gathered and led back to the nearby farm from where they broke out in a joint operation of RAF staff, local police and the farmer owner.

Taking to social media to poke fun at the incident today, Tuesday, January 7, RAF Shawbury’s Twitter account noted:

“Residents near RAF Shawbury woke up to an unusual alarm this morning – a herd of cows!

“Having been alerted, the RAF Police and MPGS [Military Provost Guard Service] rounded up the suspects with West Mercia Police stopping traffic to assist the farmer in safely getting them back to the farm.

“Happy ‘Moo’ Year,” the tweet concluded.