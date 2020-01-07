Irish beef prices ‘have major potential to rise’ based on UK prices – IFA

Cattle prices need to rise substantially in 2020, according to outgoing Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) National Livestock Committee chairman Angus Woods.

The base price has re-opened at €3.60/kg for steers and heifers, but supplies are tight and better deals are being negotiated, the chairman said.

Prices in the main Irish export market in the UK have continued to rise over the holiday period with R3 steers making the equivalent of €4.20/kg incl vat for week ending December 28.

Commenting, Woods said:

Based on prices in our main export market in the UK, which are the equivalent of €4.20/kg, Irish prices have major potential to rise.

Analysing the kill for 2019, Woods said the total kill reached approximately 1,737,000 head, down about 61,000 on 2018 levels.

Advertisement

He said the major changes were a 41,000 head reduction in the steer kill and a 50,000 head drop in the cull cow numbers. Heifers increased by 16,000 and young bulls by only 5,000 head.

The IFA National Livestock Committee will meet in Portlaoise today, Tuesday, January 7, at which a new chairman will be elected.

AgriLand understands there are two candidates contesting for the position of livestock chairperson.

They are: Tim Harty from Co. Tipperary and the current vice chairman of the livestock committee, Brendan Golden from Co. Mayo.

According to the IFA’s website, the livestock chairman represents Irish livestock farmers on the Meat and Livestock Board of Bord Bia.

The successful candidate will take office as chairman following the organisation’s AGM in late January.