Unsettled weather regime to continue up until midweek

The unsettled weather experienced in recent days will continue up until midweek, according to Met Eireann.

Conditions are expected to turn drier and warmer towards the latter end of the week.

Rainfall over the past seven days has been above average now in most areas, due to the rain of the last few days, the Irish meteorological office explained.

However, a Status Yellow weather advisory warning remains in place over Munster and Leinster; soil moisture deficits will continue to be in excess of 70mm in many parts of both provinces.

The warning is due to be update on Wednesday, August 1. It is hoped that rainfall forecast over the next few days will reduce soil moisture deficits a bit further.

Forecast

Today is expected to bring a mix of sunny spells and showers. There is a danger of some of the showers turning heavy in the west and north later this afternoon and evening.

Maximum temperatures of 15º to 19º are likely, in mostly moderate southwesterly winds.

Showers are forecast to become more isolated tonight – retreating to Atlantic and southern coastal districts – leaving long clear spells early in the night, with a few isolated mist patches forming, according to Met Eireann.

Overnight, though a more organised band of showery rain will push in off the Atlantic to affect much of Connacht and parts of west Ulster and west Munster by morning, it added.

Lowest temperatures will range from 8º to 11º.

Tomorrow

Tomorrow, Tuesday, is set to be a breezy day with moderate to fresh and gusty south to southwesterly winds – occasionally strong along the west and north-west coast.

It will be a generally cloudy day overall, with rain mainly concentrated in the west and north of the country. Other parts of the country are expected to experience a good deal of dry weather, apart from the isolated shower.

The best of any sunny breaks in the south and east, with top temperatures of 16º to 21º.

Showers are set to become more isolated and largely confined to the Atlantic coastal fringes early tomorrow night, leaving variable cloud amounts and clear intervals.

Wednesday

On Wednesday, there will be limited brighter intervals in eastern and northern areas at first; but it will become mostly cloudy with patchy outbreaks of rain and drizzle spreading countrywide.

The rain could be persistent and occasionally heavy in parts of the west and south-west during the afternoon and evening – with highs of 18º to 21º.

A mostly cloudy, misty, damp and humid night is set to follow – with temperatures no lower than the mid-teens.

Outlook

Further spells of rain and drizzle are forecast on Thursday, but current indications suggest that clearer and sunnier conditions will develop in the east and south-east later in the day.

A warm day with maximum temperatures of 20º to 24º, but values will be a little cooler in the Atlantic coastal fringes, Met Eireann said.