Unsettled weather expected this weekend – Met Éireann

An unsettled few days are in store for the country with rain or showers expected over the weekend, according to Met Éireann.

Rain in the south-east will clear quickly this morning to leave a day of sunny spells and passing showers.

The showers will be most frequent near western and northwestern coasts with good dry periods between showers. Highest temperatures will reach 12° to 15° with fresh to strong south-west winds easing later in the day.

Tonight will see further scattered showers overnight but the showers will become isolated across the eastern half of the country with long clear spells developing.

Minimum temperatures will drop to 4° to 8° in moderate south-west breezes, expected to be fresh along western coasts.

With frequent showery weather followed by spells of rain thereafter, there will be limited drying opportunities. Tomorrow currently looks like it will have the best opportunities, according to the meteorological office.

Meanwhile, spraying will also be very limited over the coming week. There could be some opportunities over the coming weekend and early next week as winds seem to ease generally.

Regarding field conditions, many soils are at saturation or are waterlogged.

With the unsettled conditions that are set to continue, more soils are likely to become saturated and waterlogged.

Tomorrow

After a chilly start tomorrow will be a bright day with sunny spells and scattered showers, according to the weather forecaster.

Most of the showers will be in Atlantic coastal areas in the morning, extending further east during the day.

However, eastern and southern coastal areas will be mainly dry. Highest temperatures will again hold to around 12° to 15° in moderate south-west winds.

Tomorrow night, scattered showers will continue in Atlantic coastal counties and more persistent rain will develop in southern and southeastern coastal areas, but the rest of the country will be mostly dry, with clear spells.

Some mist and fog patches will develop in light southerly breezes, according to Met Éireann.

It will be a cold night, with minimum temperatures of 3° to 7° in mostly light southerly breezes.

Outlook

A fair amount of dry weather is expected across the north of the country for a time on Sunday.

However, heavy slow-moving showers or longer spells of rain in the south and south-east will extend to many areas during the course of the day.

Highest temperatures will range from 11° to 15° in mostly light southerly breezes.

Showers will ease for a time overnight but a spell of heavy rain will move in from the south later. Minimum temperatures will drop to 4° to 8° in light, variable breezes.

On Monday morning, it will start wet with outbreaks of rain in many areas; however, some drier, brighter interludes will develop later in the day, especially in the west.

Highest temperatures of 11° to 14° in gusty northerly winds, Met Éireann says.