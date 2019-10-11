Animal medicines improvement notices issued to 2 firms

The Veterinary Medicines Directorate (VMD) has issued animal medicines improvement notices to two veterinary medicine suppliers in Northern Ireland, the UK authority revealed.

Johnston Agri Supplies, based in Enniskillen, Co. Fermanagh, was served with an animal medicines improvement notice by a VMD inspector during a routine inspection.

Two issues contravened the Veterinary Medicines Regulation (VMR) 2013, according to the authority, namely: the failure to maintain proper records of supply for POM-VPS products; and the supply of POM-VPS products from a vehicle without a Suitably Qualified Person (SQP) prescribing the product or allocating it from the registered premise.

Evidence of fully traceable records for all POM-VPS sales, including; name, address, date of supply, product quantity and batch numbers; and

No POM-VPS products to be delivered or supplied without being prescribed by an appropriately approved SQP and allocated from the registered premise. The improvements required are:

Meanwhile a notice was also issued to Castlehill Veterinary Clinic, in Dungannon, Co. Tyrone. Originally, issued in August, the notice was updated yesterday, Thursday, October 10.

Advertisement

According to the notice, the clinic contravened the Veterinary Medicines Regulation (VMR) 2013 through a failure to maintain adequate records of supply of veterinary medicines, contrary to regulation 23 (Records of the receipt or supply of prescription products) of the VMR.

In addition, the clinic was found to be holding supplies of unauthorised veterinary medicines without valid Special Treatment Certificates, contrary to regulation 27 (Supply of an unauthorised veterinary medicine) of the VMR.

Evidence of recording must be provided to the VMD, with client & animal details, product, dose, volume, quantity and batch details; and

Evidence of the systems put in place for all unauthorised supplies to have valid Special Treatment Certificates must be provided to the VMD. The improvements required under the notice include:

The VMD confirmed that the improvement notice has been complied with by the clinic.