The University of Galway is to lead a new research project across 10 European countries aiming to enhance the role of women in agriculture and rural life.

The project, entitled FLIARA (Female-Led Innovation in Agriculture and Rural Areas), is funded by the European Commission’s Horizon Europe programme.

The University of Galway’s Rural Studies Centre will lead the project which will focus on understanding, awareness and recognition of women’s role in a more sustainable rural future.

The three-year partnership includes a range of European universities, along with Teagasc and Longford Women’s Link.

Researchers will “actively involve female farmers and female rural entrepreneurs” in the project which will involve the establishment of a series of “community of practice networks”.

They will also investigate women-led innovations on farms and in wider rural areas looking at their pathways in the innovation ecosystem. Members of the FLIARA (Female-Led Innovation in Agriculture and Rural Areas) project team at the launch at the University of Galway. Image: Aengus McMahon

The FLIARA project is being led at University of Galway by Dr. Maura Farrell.

“To overcome Europe’s rural challenges and embrace potential opportunities, there is a need for all individuals and communities to participate in rural innovation,” the associate professor said.

“Traditionally, rural women’s employment opportunities and contribution to innovation has been overshadowed, and often suppressed, by a patriarchal ethos.

“Community of practice networks will occur in conjunction with a campaign of visibility for women-led rural innovations, spotlighting women as key innovation actors.

“Project outcomes will result in end-user ready resources, including policy proposals and practical tools supporting women-led innovation,” Dr. Farrell said.