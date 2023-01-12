The minister of state who announced, less than a month ago, changes to the employment permits system for workers to address skills shortages in the dairy sector has resigned.

Fine Gael TD, Damien English, who was first appointed Minister of State for Business, Employment and Retail, in July 2020 and reappointed again in December 2022, told the Taoiseach of his decision to resign last night.

On social media today (Thursday, January 12) the Fine Gael TD detailed that he had tendered his resignation in relation to a planning application he had submitted to Meath County Council in 2008.

He stated:

“I reviewed this application, made in 2008, and it is clear to me that I failed to inform Meath County Council about ownership of my house in Castlemartin.

“This was wrong, not up to the standard required and I apologise for doing so. I would like to thank the people of Meath West for their ongoing support as their TD. I will continue to serve them and work hard on their behalf in the constituency.”

Advertisement

The Fine Gael TD also thanked the Taoiseach and his parliamentary colleagues for their support during his time as minister of state and said he would “continue to support the Taoiseach and colleagues in government”.

Last month the former minister had announced changes to the employment permits system for workers from outside the European Economic Area (EEA) primarily to address skills shortages in the dairy, transport and home care sectors.

Advertisement

In December he said that the changes would “help alleviate the pressures being faced by farmers in the dairy sector, who have struggled to source workers in the local economy”.

The quota of permits for the role of dairy farm assistant was increased by 500, based on a minimum yearly salary of €30,000 for a 39-hour week.

“Evidence provided by consultation with the Irish Creamery Milk Suppliers’ Association (ICMSA) and the Farm Relief Service points to significant recruitment challenges and the introduction of this quota will be particularly welcome as we approach the busy calving season,” the former minister stated at the time.