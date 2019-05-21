Ulster Wool invites wool producers and shearers to depot open day

Sheep farmers wanting to gain a greater understanding of how Ulster Wool grades and sells their wool are invited to attend an immersive open day at the depot in Muckamore, Co. Antrim later this month.

Ulster Wool is a joint venture between British Wool and Ulster Wool Growers.

The company collects, grades, sells and promotes Ulster wool to the international wool textile industry for use in flooring, furnishings and apparel.

The open day – which is planned for May 30 – gives producers and shearers the opportunity to participate in a guided tour as well as being talked through all aspects of the depot’s work including wool intake, grading and packing, explained Ulster Wool’s joint depot manager Jayne Harkness-Bones.

Many farmers aren’t aware of what happens to their wool once it’s been delivered to the depot and the open day is an opportunity to gain a real understanding of how the grading and selling process works.

“For some, wool grading is something of a mystery, but hopefully those who attend the open day will achieve a better appreciation of why certain wools are more valuable than others.

“Grading wool is an important part of what we do in adding value for the producer.”

Depot tour;

Wool presentation and packing demonstration;

Identify the breed competition;

Information on prices, shearing training and consumer marketing activity;

Hot food courtesy of McMasters butchers to be served from 12:30pm. The day comprises of: