Ulster Bank will close the doors on its remaining 63 branches across the country from today (Friday, April 21).

The bank will also permanently cease its ATM operations from today.

However Ulster Bank has said a “range of customer services and supports” will continue to be provided through telephone and online channels to help remaining customers close and move their accounts.

It has urged any of its remaining customers to “act swiftly” to find a new banking services provider and move their accounts.

Ulster Bank’s parent company, Nat West, first announced its plans to withdraw from the Irish market in 2021.

The bank had reduced its branch services on a phased basis since the withdrawal plans and said that its branch transactions had seen a 99% reduction since January 2021.

Ulster Bank Chief Executive, Jane Howard, said:

“Today is a poignant day in Ulster Bank’s 187-year history as our remaining 63 branches in the Republic of Ireland will close their doors for the last time.

“While the focus in recent months has been on supporting our customers as they move to new banking providers, we know our branches and colleagues have been a central part of communities around the country for many years.

“I would like to extend our heartfelt gratitude to all of our branch colleagues over the years, particularly for their dedication over the past two challenging years, and I’d also like to thank our customers for allowing us to be part of your communities.” Source: Ulster Bank

The Banking and Payments Federation Ireland (BPFI) and Safeguarding Ireland has today reminded customers that dedicated phonelines and supports for vulnerable customers moving bank account, as well as their carers, remain in place across all five retail banks.

Safeguarding Ireland chairperson Patricia Rickard-Clarke said: “It is important to remember that all of us can face challenges at different times in our lives.

“While some customers can navigate the steps involved in moving account with extra support from their bank, others may need the help of a trusted family member, carer or a legal representative.

“If you are a customer or the carer of a customer who requires additional or tailored support, the most important thing is to just pick up the phone and talk to your bank”.

After today, customers can contact Ulster Bank on 0818 210 260 or 00353 1804 7475 if calling from abroad.

For customers who need additional support or may be in a vulnerable situation there is also a dedicated phone line on 1800 656 001 and a small field team is available to help vulnerable customers who have not yet closed their accounts.

Business customers can also call Ulster Bank on 1800 818 375.

Customers can also find further information on the customer support hub on the Ulster Bank website.