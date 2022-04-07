A government minister has welcomed that the President of Ukraine highlighted global food security during his historic address to the houses of the Oireachtas yesterday (Wednesday, April 6).

Volodymyr Zelensky, said that Russia is using “hunger as a weapon” in its sustained attack on his country.

The president told the joint sitting of the Dáil and Seanad, via video link from Kyiv, of the wider humanitarian consequences of the war, particularly the food security of millions.

Ukraine and Russia play a significant role in global food systems.

Food security

Following the address, Minister of State with responsibility for Overseas Development Aid and Diaspora Colm Brophy said:

“While working to ease the suffering of the Ukrainian people is President Zelensky’s primary concern, it is to his credit that he reminded us that Russia’s war in Ukraine may also have a severe impact on vulnerable people in other parts of the world.

“I share his concern that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine may be the catalyst for a wider humanitarian crisis.

“Ukraine and Russia are leading exporters of wheat, sunflower oil and fertilisers. I am worried about the potential consequences of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine for people in Africa and the Middle East.

“As a result of the war, wheat rationing has already been introduced in Lebanon, a country where three quarters of the population are already vulnerable.

“I am also very conscious that the United Nations (UN) World Food Programme (WFP), which feeds over 115 million people in vulnerable places such as Syria, Yemen, and the Horn of African, sources half its grain from Ukraine and is now facing higher prices and supply constraints,” the minister said.

Ireland has contributed €25 million to the WFP this year to support its work.

Minister Brophy also outlined that Ireland has so far committed €20 million to the humanitarian response in Ukraine and neighbouring countries.

“Crucially, we are also working to help countries avoid food shortages. As well as continuing to be a leading humanitarian donor, Irish Aid will invest over €800 million between now and 2027 in building global food systems,” the minister concluded.