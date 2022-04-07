Last week’s sheep kill (week ending April 2) witnessed an increase on the week prior, figures from the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) reveal.

With Ramadan underway and continuing until May 1, and with Easter coming up as well, throughput as expected, has increased in line with growing demand.

Looking at last week’s figures in detail, 58,885 sheep were processed – an increase of 4,054 head from the week before.

The number of hoggets slaughtered last week came to 53,653 head, which is an increase of 3,844 head from the week prior.

Ewe and ram throughput also witnessed an increase from the previous week by 1,770 head, totalling 4,342 head.

Furthermore, 1,124 spring lambs were processed last week, an increase of 445 head on the previous week.

Week-on-week sheep kill (week ending April 2):

Hoggets: 53,653 head (+3,844 or +7.71%);

Ewes and rams: 4,078 head (+1,770 or +76.68%);

Spring lambs: 1,124 head (+445 or +65.53%)

Total: 58,885 head (+4,054 or +7.39%).

Sheep kill to date

Taking a look at this year’s throughput figures to date, 667,763 sheep have been processed so far.

Of that figure, 599,132 have been hoggets, 2,364 were spring lambs, with the rest made up of ewes and rams (66,241) and a small portion of light lambs (26 head). Source: DAFM

If we compare figures to date this year, against the same period in 2021, we can see that the total number of sheep slaughtered is up by nearly 69,000 head; 70,834 more hoggets and 2,840 less ewes and rams have been slaughtered.

Spring lamb throughput is also up on this week last year by 974 head.

Year-on-year sheep kill changes (week ending April 2):